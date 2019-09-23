Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $1.30 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 125,850 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07 million, up from 114,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 2.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 12,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 23,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, down from 35,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 1.35M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,208 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Com reported 1.12% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shufro Rose & Co Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,702 shares. 8,700 are owned by Birinyi Assoc. California-based One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kistler holds 37,850 shares. B And T Dba Alpha holds 9,644 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 355,609 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 6,297 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.78 million shares. Chatham Gp Inc owns 60,403 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,357 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 204,900 shares. Maverick stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,592 shares to 121,618 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 36,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.