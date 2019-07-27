Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding; American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 23 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 22 reduced and sold stakes in American Midstream Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 31.03 million shares, up from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Midstream Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 14.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 31.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 200,000 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 831,828 shares with $25.54 million value, up from 631,828 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $14.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.34 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint declares $0.2875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32.75’s average target is 13.72% above currents $28.8 stock price. Centerpoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Friday, March 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,584 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc. Co Of Vermont reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 110,410 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 670 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 215,395 shares. Conning Incorporated invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 5,300 were reported by Westwood Hldg Gp. 135,924 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Co. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 2.95 million shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1,897 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 51,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp holds 0.01% or 35,665 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 0% or 62,295 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Rh stake by 20,800 shares to 135,100 valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 9,008 shares and now owns 251,800 shares. Total S A (NYSE:TOT) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity. Prochazka Scott M had sold 4,000 shares worth $122,880 on Friday, February 1.

The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 534.55% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME

Arclight Capital Partners Llc holds 81.72% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP for 15.39 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.88 million shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.56% invested in the company for 874,005 shares. The New York-based Caspian Capital Lp has invested 0.37% in the stock. Kellner Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares.

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids , condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing segment includes midstream natural gas systems that provide natural gas, NGLs, and condensate gathering, compression, treating, processing, fractionating, transporting, and selling services to the producers of natural gas and crude oil. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Transmission segment transports and delivers natural gas from producing wells, receipt points, or pipeline interconnects for shippers and other customers, which include local distribution companies, utilities, industrial and commercial customers, and power generation customers.