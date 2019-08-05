Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding as Valuation Rose; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $389,603; Stock Price Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 7,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 70,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 15.74M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 1.32M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 6,954 shares to 102,550 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought 500 shares worth $62,844.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 11.75 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.