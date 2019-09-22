Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS) Stake By $594,000; Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Codexis Com (CDXS) Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 3,000 shares as Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS)’s stock rose 3.54%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 29,000 shares with $5.74 million value, down from 32,000 last quarter. Hingham Instn Svgs Mass now has $403.28M valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $189. About 6,514 shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Codexis Inc Com (CDXS) stake by 13.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 22,963 shares as Codexis Inc Com (CDXS)’s stock declined 6.08%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 153,001 shares with $2.82 million value, down from 175,964 last quarter. Codexis Inc Com now has $869.54 million valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 316,418 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $481,616 activity. 12,000 shares were bought by Yang Patrick Y, worth $155,280. NICOLS JOHN J also bought $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 2,144 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 57,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,697 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Eaton Vance holds 150,340 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 43,952 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 646,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lc invested in 2.51 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Driehaus Ltd Llc accumulated 0.25% or 437,828 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 2.10M shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 42,100 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.25 million shares. Advisory Net Llc accumulated 20,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.01% or 17,210 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.50M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 14,521 shares.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 51,856 shares to 54,586 valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Gold Inc Com (NASDAQ:RGLD) stake by 12,826 shares and now owns 13,919 shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd Com was raised too.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Franklin Finl Network Inc stake by 15,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) stake by 60 shares and now owns 75 shares. Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.