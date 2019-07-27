Hennessy Advisors Has Raised Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Stake; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Hanson Mcclain Lowered by $613,920 Its Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 12,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 23,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.29M, up from 217,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 132,502 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc Com (NYSE:CLH) by 41,600 shares to 247,700 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,500 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 5.57 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd reported 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 54,584 shares. 138,696 are owned by Gru. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 227,341 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Intrust Fincl Bank Na owns 5,465 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.07% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 4,223 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 0.01% or 17,370 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 182,258 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,830 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Huntington Bankshares reported 435 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 81,043 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 29 shares. Addison Capital holds 41,395 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.16 million were reported by Scharf Limited Liability Co. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 575,987 shares. Gagnon Limited Co holds 0.05% or 5,163 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc reported 2,295 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested 0.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Reilly Advsrs owns 5,267 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,191 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.93% or 2.99 million shares. Kistler invested in 6,634 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,424 shares stake.

