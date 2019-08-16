Hennessy Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in South Jersey Inds (SJI) by $960,000; Pepsico Com (PEP) Holder Churchill Management Trimmed Its Position by $887,794 as Stock Value Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 345,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 315,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 39,783 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 7,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 136,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70M, down from 143,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 846,649 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 56,600 shares to 336,800 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 70,567 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 25,466 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Eulav Asset holds 0.16% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 120,400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Co Of Vermont reported 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Etrade Cap Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.49M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.76M shares. 49,112 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Limited Liability Corp owns 54,945 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.92% or 48,952 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has 6,140 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Co holds 3,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,170 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Com Dc reported 255,330 shares. Bright Rock Capital Limited Company holds 65,132 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,767 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 223,738 shares. 302,567 are held by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Farmers Com holds 2.43% or 69,941 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Mngmt reported 30,430 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 0.47% stake.

