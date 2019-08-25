Hennessy Advisors Has Raised Its One Gas (OGS) Stake; Biocept (BIOC) SI Decreased By 16.61%

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased One Gas Inc (OGS) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 8,000 shares as One Gas Inc (OGS)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 254,675 shares with $22.67 million value, up from 246,675 last quarter. One Gas Inc now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 202,056 shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 113,600 shares to 738,500 valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 53,100 shares and now owns 526,652 shares. Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (NASDAQ:HIFS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc reported 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 4,399 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Huntington Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Spark Invest Management reported 101,600 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Swiss Retail Bank holds 95,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 15,775 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 61,533 shares stake. Assetmark holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Art Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Dupont Cap has 0.04% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 2,457 are held by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust. Nordea Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).