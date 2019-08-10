Hennessy Advisors Has Raised Its At&T (T) Stake; Union Bankshares (UNB) Has 1.88 Sentiment

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 funds increased or started new holdings, while 8 sold and trimmed equity positions in Union Bankshares Inc. The funds in our database reported: 695,680 shares, down from 702,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Union Bankshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 20,000 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 170,160 shares with $5.34 million value, up from 150,160 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $252.38B valuation. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ipg Invest Advsrs Lc holds 12,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 72,640 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% or 17,819 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 221,525 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 1.25M shares. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 71,402 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mediatel Partners invested in 935,304 shares or 11.19% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 164,000 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 9,445 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 477,431 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T, Disney And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 7 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) stake by 11,600 shares to 149,726 valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 260,000 shares and now owns 114,600 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares, Inc. for 54,023 shares. Cardinal Capital Management owns 19,390 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.11% invested in the company for 28,971 shares. The Vermont-based Community Financial Services Group Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,392 shares.

More notable recent Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Union Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNB) Upcoming 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Announces Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend Payment – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2019: UNB,GWB,BAC,CMA – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.