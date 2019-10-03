Hennessy Advisors Has Raised First Bancorp P R (FBP) Stake By $440,000; Shorts at DNI METALS ORDINARY SHARES (DMNKF) Lowered By 76.01%

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased First Bancorp P R (FBP) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 40,000 shares as First Bancorp P R (FBP)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 620,000 shares with $6.85M value, up from 580,000 last quarter. First Bancorp P R now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 895,240 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day

DNI METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMNKF) had a decrease of 76.01% in short interest. DMNKF’s SI was 16,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 76.01% from 66,700 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 1 days are for DNI METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMNKF)’s short sellers to cover DMNKF’s short positions. The stock increased 26.67% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.038. About 20,550 shares traded. DNI Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMNKF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DNI Metals Inc. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.64 million. The firm holds a 100% interest in 21 metallic and industrial mineral permits located in the Athabasca region, Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Dumont Nickel Inc. and changed its name to DNI Metals Inc. in May 2010.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At First BanCorp.’s (NYSE:FBP) – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First BanCorp to Announce 3Q 2019 Results on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 635,871 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 268,540 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 52,988 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 264,477 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 69,257 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 33,791 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 237,808 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 728,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 12,570 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 404,200 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 4.11 million shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Co owns 94,245 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.