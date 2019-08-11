Hennessy Advisors Has Raised By $770,000 Its Cms Energy (CMS) Position; Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 14,000 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 425,998 shares with $23.66M value, up from 411,998 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $17.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.95 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/04/2018 – CMS ISSUES FINAL MEDICARE HEALTH, DRUG PLANS FOR 2019; 15/03/2018 – Ways and Means: Roskam, Burgess Statements on CMS Proposal Regarding Medicare Advantage Program; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting; 27/04/2018 – CMS: Fiscal Year 2019 Medicare Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1688-P); 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 13/04/2018 – Rep. DelBene: DelBene Urges CMS to Support Shift to Value-based Health Care; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,953 MLN VS $1,829 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 66,265 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 6.01M shares with $708.96 million value, up from 5.94 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca invested in 82,515 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Ycg Ltd Llc reported 98,228 shares. Blackhill Capital owns 71,500 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.58 million shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards owns 61,025 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lpl Fin Ltd Co accumulated 1.97M shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 13,408 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Lakeview Llc holds 1.73% or 23,921 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial Ser Inc reported 64,137 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 546,933 shares stake. Paw Corporation reported 5,000 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il has 52,442 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.97% or 76,500 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 88,614 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 53,800 shares to 320,200 valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 218,700 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy has $58 highest and $55 lowest target. $56.60’s average target is -6.17% below currents $60.32 stock price. CMS Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 62,670 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rare Infra Limited holds 0.01% or 2,727 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Campbell Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Co reported 30,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 23,706 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 70,000 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 193,303 shares. 220,853 are held by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Nuwave Management Ltd Llc has 994 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 25.25M shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 365,017 shares. Guardian Tru Company has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Prelude Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

