Hennessy Advisors Has Lowered Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding by $1.68 Million; First Dallas Securities Trimmed Encore Wire (WIRE) Position by $715,122

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 23,156 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 80,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 556,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 408,870 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 19/04/2018 – Trinity Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Net $40.2M; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 30,000 shares to 345,671 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in National Grid Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35 million for 17.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,367 shares to 16,575 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings.