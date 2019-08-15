Hennessy Advisors Has Lowered Its Aes (AES) Position as Share Price Declined; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 117,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50M, down from 273,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 47,900 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 218,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 661,530 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 137,675 shares to 379,893 shares, valued at $162.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 25,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 890,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,400 shares to 145,610 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.