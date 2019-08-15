Hennessy Advisors Has Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Heico (HEI)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 50.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 38,700 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 115,100 shares with $5.02 million value, up from 76,400 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 12.45M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Heico Corp (HEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 127 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 109 sold and decreased their stakes in Heico Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 31.34 million shares, down from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Heico Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 85 Increased: 79 New Position: 48.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 117,000 shares to 1.25M valued at $45.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 899,200 shares. American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (NYSE:AEO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advisors LP invested in 0.15% or 7,675 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,186 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.19% or 22,761 shares in its portfolio. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,250 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.77% or 15,250 shares. Adirondack Company reported 3,120 shares. 31,654 were reported by Hl Financial Serv Ltd Llc. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,138 are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. Nomura Asset Comm Limited has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prudential owns 1.29 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 12,504 shares. Skylands Ltd Llc holds 2,290 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 52.04% above currents $32.34 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.24 million for 65.37 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Soared An Exciting 384% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 63.86 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.