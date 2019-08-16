Hennessy Advisors Has Lifted Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position; Medifast (MED) Sellers Increased By 3.08% Their Shorts

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 14.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 23,800 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 188,400 shares with $5.18M value, up from 164,600 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $27.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 1.48M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board

Among 3 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc has $250 highest and $13000 lowest target. $198.67’s average target is 102.60% above currents $98.06 stock price. Medifast Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of MED in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. DA Davidson maintained Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) rating on Monday, March 11. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $250 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Com Ny accumulated 3,377 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 4,635 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd accumulated 12,014 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 15,532 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Serv reported 1,797 shares. Eqis Capital has invested 0.08% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 2,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 163,017 were accumulated by Northern Trust. 8,964 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 9,863 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 6,033 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 72,862 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Polen Lc holds 0% or 4,459 shares. 939 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

