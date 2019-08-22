Hennessy Advisors Has Lifted International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stake By $980,514; Sei Investments Company Lifted By $436,754 Its Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holding

Sei Investments Company increased Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) stake by 333.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 3,334 shares as Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Sei Investments Company holds 4,334 shares with $569,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Allegiant Travel Co now has $2.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $143.31. About 97,342 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT SAYS IT’S NOT CHANGING FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT: TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $425.4 MLN VS $380.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Allegiant Travel Company; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SECOND QUARTER SCHEDULED AND SYSTEM ASMS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN TEN AND FOURTEEN PERCENT VS LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO ALGT.O – RESULTS OF VOTE ARE EXPECTED BY END OF JULY; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Air: Bookings return to near normal after ’60 Minutes’ report criticized safety record

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased International Business Machs Com (IBM) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 6,954 shares as International Business Machs Com (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 102,550 shares with $14.47M value, up from 95,596 last quarter. International Business Machs Com now has $118.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S

Sei Investments Company decreased Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) stake by 208,333 shares to 148,645 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 346,648 shares and now owns 167,980 shares. Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allegiant Travel has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.83’s average target is 19.20% above currents $143.31 stock price. Allegiant Travel had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ALGT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Allegiant Travel Company Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: EAT, ICHR, ALGT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegiant Travel Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.03% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). State Street Corporation invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 5,881 shares. 26,614 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 6,544 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 25,402 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested in 0% or 4,772 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 1,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 300 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 15,082 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 29,423 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 95,416 shares. The Florida-based Naples Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 3.24M shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westover Capital Advisors holds 1,825 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 11,377 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 2,525 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schulhoff & Inc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,664 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 6,300 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 3,102 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc holds 1.18% or 13,227 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 4,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Longer stated it has 2.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 21,680 shares. Montag A Associates owns 34,850 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Clean Harbors Inc Com (NYSE:CLH) stake by 41,600 shares to 247,700 valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 92,400 shares. Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) was reduced too.