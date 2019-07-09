Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $885,000; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Bahl & Gaynor Decreased Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,042 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 35,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $373.37. About 172,317 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 1.92M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And invested in 86 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 17,000 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 18,284 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 176,609 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust &, New York-based fund reported 6,185 shares. 7,047 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 1.23M shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Advisory Lc has invested 0.18% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 172,261 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 62,200 are held by Cap Intl Ltd Ca. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 9,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.43 million for 10.91 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 25,700 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 65,707 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $203.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 22,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. Stipancich John K sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66 million. Conley Jason had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54 million on Tuesday, February 12. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75M for 30.50 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.