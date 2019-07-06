Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake; Maxar Technologies (MAXR) SI Decreased By 1.19%

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 60,100 shares as Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE)’s stock declined 20.45%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 357,600 shares with $18.90M value, down from 417,700 last quarter. Spirit Airls Inc now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 3.52M shares traded or 272.23% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) had a decrease of 1.19% in short interest. MAXR’s SI was 6.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.19% from 6.33 million shares previously. With 888,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s short sellers to cover MAXR’s short positions. The stock increased 7.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 3.22M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 83.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 09/04/2018 – Israel Aerospace mulls launching satellite after Spacecom snub; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies 1Q EPS 55c; 16/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Selected by Forbes as a Top Workplace in America; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $300M-$400M; 14/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from its Annual Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Investments Buys 3.5% of Maxar Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 2.3% of Maxar Technologies; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.55; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies: Total Funded Order Backlog $3.3 Billion as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies Applauds the Passage of H.R. 2809, the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 23,800 shares to 188,400 valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 33,700 shares and now owns 105,400 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spirit Airlines had 11 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 156,678 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc stated it has 38,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 825,049 are owned by Franklin Res. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 53,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 20,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Management has invested 0.29% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 52,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 236,111 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Prudential Financial owns 14,434 shares. Pier Cap Lc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 142,878 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 41.44% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $104.10 million for 8.10 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.90% EPS growth.

