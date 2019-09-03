Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Aarons (AAN) as Market Value Rose; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Full House Resorts (FLL) Position by $880,354; Stock Price Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 15,833 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 56,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 336,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 393,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 449,625 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $126,660 activity.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $55.32M for 19.55 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 64,996 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 220,559 shares. Advisory Svcs Network, a Georgia-based fund reported 155 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 6.80 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 139,642 shares. Fort LP has 570 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 4,709 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 37,493 shares stake. Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 0.16% or 9,847 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 9,096 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp invested in 19,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 11,629 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited holds 0.1% or 44,294 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,500 shares to 62,900 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,877 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $65,950 activity. Fanger Lewis A. bought $10,750 worth of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) on Tuesday, March 12.