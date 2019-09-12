Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) SI Increased By 8.82%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) had an increase of 8.82% in short interest. FATE’s SI was 9.08M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.82% from 8.34M shares previously. With 771,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s short sellers to cover FATE’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 491,276 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,000 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 287,936 shares with $25.25M value, down from 293,936 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 1.46 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 10,600 shares to 186,542 valued at $19.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 57,500 shares. United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) was raised too.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. 28 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,353 were bought by Cawley Timothy. On Wednesday, July 31 Muccilo Robert bought $2,009 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 23 shares. 9 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $796. Shares for $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, June 30. Shares for $9,730 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. $2,263 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. The insider Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,269.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sun Life stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rockland Communications invested in 76,633 shares or 0.67% of the stock. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). State Street Corp holds 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 21.59 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 6,510 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.37% or 75,867 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 79,972 shares. Covington Inv Advsr Inc owns 0.18% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,415 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc, New York-based fund reported 90,409 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 201 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kentucky Retirement System reported 15,233 shares. Moreover, Haverford Tru Communications has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40 million for 13.79 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $87.25’s average target is -2.98% below currents $89.93 stock price. Con Edison had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $83 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse.

Among 2 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fate Therapeutics has $2700 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 21.42% above currents $18.39 stock price. Fate Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

