Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Holding in Aes (AES) by $3.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Gotham Asset Management Decreased Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 66,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 245,793 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, down from 312,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 1.66M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS HERCEPTIN SALES 1.774 BLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 1.74 BLN SFR; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON’S AFIBROMER TECHNOLOGY WILL BE USED TO ENCAPSULATE INSULIN-PRODUCING CELLS FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF TYPE 1 DIABETES; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 218,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 1.67M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 4,000 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 292 shares. Meeder Asset holds 51,483 shares. 10,278 were reported by Brookstone Management. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1St Source Comml Bank holds 51,850 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 24,628 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 1,781 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability has 10,321 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corporation has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Shine Advisory Service has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 10,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Montecito Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 15,202 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Wallace Capital Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 5,416 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.28% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281. $480,000 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11,099 shares to 94,634 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 119,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Cars Com Inc.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE). Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) Report Top-Line Results From Long-Term Phase 3 Study of Tanezumab in Patients With Osteoarthritis – StreetInsider.com” on April 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces FDA Accepts NDA for Triple Combination Tablet for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes – StreetInsider.com” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Mirati Therapeutics Is Jumping Today – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Most Valuable Pipeline Drugs in Development — and the Stocks Poised to Profit – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.53 million for 14.38 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont reported 170 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 26,482 shares. Quantum Management holds 0.89% or 90,932 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation holds 0.03% or 515,189 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 678,421 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Brinker Capital owns 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 76,818 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,335 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 3.19 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Ltd invested in 3,197 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 190,905 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 469,635 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 105,400 shares to 115,400 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dayton Power & Light Company Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Efforts to Restore Service in Ohio Following an Ice Storm – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AES Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Selected for EEI’s 2019 Edison Award for Launching the World’s Largest Solar PV Peaker Plant – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.