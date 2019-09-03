Hennessy Advisors Has Cut American Eagle Outfitters Com (AEO) Position by $2.38 Million as Market Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Valuation Declined, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Lifted by $867,048 Its Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (AEO) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 108,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 644,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 753,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 4.14 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 6.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4 before the open. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.43 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,700 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

