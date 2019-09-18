Hennessy Advisors Has Boosted Its Texas Capital Bancshares Com (TCBI) Stake by $457,500; Valuation Declined; Bamco Has Cut Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $4.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 32,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279.62M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 103,982 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (TCBI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 79,244 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 45,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank owns 3,996 shares. 3,100 are owned by Navellier And Associate. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 1,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Limited Liability Com Il accumulated 1,200 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 4,929 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 0% or 6,943 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 0.06% or 1,400 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 174,988 shares. 1,800 are owned by Daiwa Securities Incorporated. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14,823 shares. Soroban Capital Ptnrs LP holds 1.2% or 562,439 shares in its portfolio. Mcf stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,732 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 18,800 shares to 185,300 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,800 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 95,900 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 83,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 79,154 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,797 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 170,463 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 34,120 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Co owns 44,535 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 739,025 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 4,513 shares. Ruggie Gru holds 0% or 22 shares. 11,255 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 1,251 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 140,570 shares. Js Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,400 shares.