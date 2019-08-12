Hennessy Advisors Decreased Southern Co (SO) Position by $3.06 Million as Shares Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 899,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.47 million, down from 959,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 2.62M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 124,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 128,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 773,044 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Greif (NYSE:GEF) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fastly: Not So Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11,200 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has 8,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 4.56M shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 5,620 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union State Bank has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,580 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 61,784 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.24% or 9,425 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability owns 19,304 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 8,438 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston Rech And Management Inc owns 4,710 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 11,457 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Co has 0.95% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 171,649 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,605 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9,017 shares to 18,034 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,474 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust.