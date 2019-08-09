Hennessy Advisors Decreased Its Position in Now Inc/De (DNOW) as Stock Price Declined; Stralem & Co Has Boosted Its Stake in Merck & Co New Com (MRK) by $554,440 as Stock Price Rose

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 82,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 5.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc/De (DNOW) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Now Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 390,297 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.54% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 546,200 shares. Oz Mgmt LP owns 701,877 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,383 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 9,112 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,379 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 611,122 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.95% or 12,948 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oakbrook Invests accumulated 2.45% or 485,380 shares. Minnesota-based Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Interocean Capital Lc invested in 0.04% or 4,631 shares. Capital Associates New York holds 4,650 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman accumulated 1.67% or 396,987 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 1.22% or 254,799 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 14,000 shares to 425,998 shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).