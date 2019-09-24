Hennessy Advisors Decreased Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Its Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 2.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 98,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 974,485 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.83M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.52 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Rech & Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 133,570 shares. Alethea Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hikari Pwr Limited invested in 1.14% or 138,303 shares. Rdl Financial, Virginia-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,373 shares. Moreover, Investors has 0.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blue Edge Cap Limited invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.95% or 2.67M shares. 109,339 were reported by North Star Invest Corp. Clarkston Prns Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,760 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,060 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Assoc invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Gp reported 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.66 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,000 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $46.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Insights: Q3 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.