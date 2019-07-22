Hennessy Advisors Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake By $324,300; ANA HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (ALNPF) Shorts Down By 24.09%

ANA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALNPF) had a decrease of 24.09% in short interest. ALNPF’s SI was 243,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.09% from 320,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2432 days are for ANA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALNPF)’s short sellers to cover ALNPF’s short positions. It closed at $37.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 7,050 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 230,350 shares with $10.79 million value, down from 237,400 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $219.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 10.36 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.10 billion. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 23,800 shares to 188,400 valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 33,600 shares and now owns 155,200 shares. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.