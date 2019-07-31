Hennessy Advisors Decreased By $2.64 Million Its Assurant (AIZ) Position; United American Securities Raised By $9.20 Million Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position

United American Securities Inc increased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 1243.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 124,345 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The United American Securities Inc holds 134,345 shares with $9.99M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $115.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 3.63M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Assurant Inc (AIZ) stake by 14.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 28,100 shares as Assurant Inc (AIZ)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 167,500 shares with $15.90 million value, down from 195,600 last quarter. Assurant Inc now has $7.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 141,135 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Varma Vivek C sold $5.01M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 73,242 shares. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Com owns 5,100 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 2.85 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,495 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept stated it has 2.59% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 724,802 shares. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 1.24% or 42,450 shares. 15,525 are held by Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cleararc Cap reported 30,195 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 100 shares. North Mgmt has invested 2.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Wealth Advsrs accumulated 24,707 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 53,712 shares. Coatue Mngmt stated it has 4,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. had sold 7.87 million shares worth $772.36 million on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 262,900 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 557 shares. 146,358 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Segantii Capital Mngmt Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 10,566 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 337 shares. Strs Ohio has 5,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 101,733 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 5,403 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 100,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0% or 3,901 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 26,470 shares. 5,600 are owned by Gw Henssler &.