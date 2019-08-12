Hennessy Advisors Cut Cvr Energy (CVI) Holding; Shorts at MILBON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MIOFF) Raised By 52.8%

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 11,600 shares as Cvr Energy Inc (CVI)’s stock rose 18.59%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 149,726 shares with $6.17 million value, down from 161,326 last quarter. Cvr Energy Inc now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 661,258 shares traded or 22.14% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy: Value of the Exchange Offer Is $27.63 Per Common Unit; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 6,807 shares. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.02% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 28,174 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 7,799 shares. 5,582 are held by Natl Asset Mngmt. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 92,588 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 22 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 427,346 shares. Aperio Llc, California-based fund reported 19,300 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 14,489 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 6,682 shares stake. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com owns 99 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) stake by 6,954 shares to 102,550 valued at $14.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped National Grid Plc stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 766,844 shares. South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) was raised too.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)â€™s Upcoming 1.4% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) CEO Dave Lamp on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 75 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Icahn names nominees for Oxy board, including former Shell Oil president – Houston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.