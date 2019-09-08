Hennessy Advisors Cut Crocs (CROX) Position by $3.90 Million; As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Market Valuation Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $6.56 Million Its Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 182,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 347,176 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, down from 529,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 559,134 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 155,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 887,013 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $25.24M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

