Hennessy Advisors Cut By $700,400 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Greggs PLC (LON:GRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greggs PLC has GBX 2000 highest and GBX 1600 lowest target. GBX 1836.67’s average target is -8.80% below currents GBX 2014 stock price. Greggs PLC had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. The stock of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. See Greggs plc (LON:GRG) latest ratings:

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 20.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,800 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 27,000 shares with $2.81M value, down from 33,800 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.04 billion GBP. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks and snacks, pasties and bakes, breakfast products, sweets, and snacks, as well as pasta, salads, and soups. It has a 27.07 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its shops and franchised operations.

The stock increased 0.20% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2014. About 286,161 shares traded. Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.77% below currents $119.12 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

