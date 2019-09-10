Hennessy Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Com (PEG); Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Stake by $1.55 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (PEG) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 423,490 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, up from 410,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 28,593 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 124,659 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,800 shares to 119,600 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP holds 0.07% or 14,412 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 42.58M shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp owns 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 85,745 shares. Glob Invsts holds 4.00 million shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 147,262 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Communications Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 54,350 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 151,360 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.2% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors accumulated 64,539 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,443 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 369,381 shares. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,567 are held by Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) by 10,500 shares to 47,750 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.68 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.