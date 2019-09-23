Hennessy Advisors Boosted Public Svc Enterprise Grp Com (PEG) Stake By $2.03 Million; 2 Analysts Covering Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (PEG) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 35,000 shares as Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 458,490 shares with $26.97 million value, up from 423,490 last quarter. Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com now has $31.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.25 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20

Among 2 analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Karyopharm Therapeutics has $29 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 109.69% above currents $10.73 stock price. Karyopharm Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 23. See Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill stake by 35,000 shares to 105,000 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 9,000 shares. Plains Gp Hldgs LP was reduced too.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $159 was bought by Chernick Rose M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Trust Co reported 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.12% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 7,462 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 0.01% or 19,199 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 5,920 shares. Miller Howard has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 47,163 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 71,256 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Smithfield Tru invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Green Square Ltd Llc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Security Tru stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest holds 1.94% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 71,503 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group has $7100 highest and $6100 lowest target. $65.20’s average target is 5.50% above currents $61.8 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14.

The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 7.66M shares traded or 181.63% up from the average. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM CASH & OTHER $176.4M; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation From FDA for the Treatment of Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 19/03/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM 4Q LOSS/SHR 80C, EST. LOSS/SHR 60C

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has market cap of $664.41 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 51.03 million shares or 3.92% more from 49.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd invested 0.03% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 771,703 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 1,600 shares. Wellington Llp has 0.01% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Premier Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) or 26,742 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division reported 0.38% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 304,258 shares. Ameritas Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,019 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has 1,500 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 57,681 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 35,956 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 90,550 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 44,500 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 85,632 shares.