Hennessy Advisors Boosted By $770,000 Its Cms Energy (CMS) Holding; Key Tronic (KTCC) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold holdings in Key Tronic Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.33 million shares, up from 4.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Key Tronic Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hennessy Advisors Inc acquired 14,000 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 425,998 shares with $23.66 million value, up from 411,998 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $16.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 1.40M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 44, Form CMS-224-14; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Net $241M; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 17/04/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Joins CMS to Announce Release of New Medicare Cards, Issues Consumer Alert for Seniors

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) stake by 40,000 shares to 240,000 valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 148,500 shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc Com (NYSE:LYV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 48,016 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 10,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Earnest Ltd Llc stated it has 239 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 25,175 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 324,314 shares. 319,199 are owned by Citadel Advsrs. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 16,568 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 1.44 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 28,931 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 14,146 shares traded. Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) has declined 35.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.51% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC); 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $53.58 million. The firm offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

