Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Lowered Visa (V) Holding by $34.48 Million; Southern Co (SO) Position Maintained by Sabal Trust Co

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 2.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 371,314 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19M, up from 365,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 1.06 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.26 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

