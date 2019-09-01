Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Cut Holding in Visa (V) by $34.48 Million; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $12.66 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83 million, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Graduates to Toronto Stock Exchange – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Com invested 4.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Logan Capital Management Inc holds 0.56% or 58,183 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 17,230 are held by Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. 16,724 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Management Company. Barnett And holds 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,539 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation reported 344,810 shares. Avalon Ltd Company has 198,858 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advisors has 5,794 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 1.09% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd has invested 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 3.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 29,590 shares to 729,040 shares, valued at $57.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Communication Ltd stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mount Lucas Mngmt LP owns 32,429 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Management Incorporated holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 485,739 shares. Paloma Partners Management owns 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,939 shares. Nicholas Inv Limited Partnership holds 66,841 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.1% or 120,900 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,608 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10,759 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Lc holds 1.64% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 20,902 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 5,560 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 494,742 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 38,386 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management accumulated 4,724 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.