Hengehold Capital Management Stake In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Has Raised; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 59,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 24/03/2018 – Opinion: Don’t Delete Facebook. Do Something About It; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 01/05/2018 – Facebook smart speakers may come to international markets first, will include ‘M’ smart assistant; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 668,500 shares. Todd Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,467 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Co owns 35,982 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Management stated it has 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,424 shares. 3,702 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Vantage Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 114,905 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 38,863 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 20.06M shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 391,070 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested in 0.12% or 45,282 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 3,583 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 12,833 shares. House Ltd Com has 44,820 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

