Hengehold Capital Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Increased by $2.45 Million; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 29,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 153,568 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 183,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton reported 2,243 shares stake. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.26% or 7,664 shares. 1.70 million are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northwest Investment Counselors, a Oregon-based fund reported 29,265 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Diligent Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 27,128 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 38,508 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Service has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lesa Sroufe And holds 4,131 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc holds 9,776 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt has 2,200 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 23,848 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Mawer Mngmt accumulated 0.75% or 1.02M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,657 shares to 11,035 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 26.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).