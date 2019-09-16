Hengehold Capital Management Position in At&T (T) Has Raised by $391,215 as Stock Price Rose; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Decreased by $553,008

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 233,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.82 million, down from 237,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 1.92M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 20.13 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,287 are held by Diversified Trust. Miller Howard Invests Ny accumulated 0.24% or 246,871 shares. Moreover, Leuthold Gp Limited Liability has 1.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cypress Grp holds 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 147,967 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc invested in 1.12% or 439,080 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 11.03 million shares. Saturna Capital Corp stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.21% or 10,678 shares. 96,542 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Private Ocean Limited Co holds 14,846 shares. Palisade Lc Nj stated it has 104,796 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc reported 34,560 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 314,371 shares. 34,094 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth. Howland Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 19,657 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 9 shares to 102 shares, valued at $32.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 65,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Asset owns 13,442 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 557,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Counselors reported 6,785 shares stake. Todd Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Capital Lp reported 14,018 shares. Eminence Cap LP has 0.48% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Virginia-based Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 1.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tortoise Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,187 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 1.87% or 192,876 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,350 shares. Semper Augustus Group Inc Incorporated Lc has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 373 shares stake. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has 3.4% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4,650 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.