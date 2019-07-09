Hengehold Capital Management Maintains Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Capital Innovations Holding In United States Stl New (X) Was Has Boosted

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 432.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,740 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.86% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 14.82 million shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos

