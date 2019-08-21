Hengehold Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Value Rose; M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Gratia Capital Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 168,483 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G boosts global employment – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Bangor Financial Bank owns 6,021 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Founders Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.13% or 31,987 shares. Doliver Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,267 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 11,283 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 159,327 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Comm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cookson Peirce reported 2.14% stake. 10,824 were accumulated by Parkside Commercial Bank And. First Utd National Bank Tru holds 1.19% or 18,618 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provise Management Group Inc Llc reported 1.54% stake. 468 were reported by Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73M for 8.83 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,729 are held by Dupont Corp. James Invest Research accumulated 0.04% or 22,930 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). The Michigan-based Ls Limited has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 85,386 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 2,260 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 27,638 shares. 7,962 were accumulated by Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Co. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd reported 12,660 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 20,270 shares.