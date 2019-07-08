Hengehold Capital Management Increased Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Terril Brothers Decreased Its Goldcorp New (GG) Holding by $569,932

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 3.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 51,812 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.