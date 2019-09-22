Hengehold Capital Management Increased Its At&T (T) Position by $391,215; As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Valley National Advisers Trimmed Its Stake by $797,857

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 13,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 101 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 13,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 611,804 shares traded or 84.63% up from the average. CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts await CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by CompaS Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MBII: Marrone Bio Innovations has initiated a new venture to develop enhanced plant nutrient products. – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals -9% following big Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Compass Minerals (CMP) Announces Kevin S. Crutchfield as New President and CEO, Effective May 7th; Will Serve as Board Member – StreetInsider.com” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals Announces Organizational Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,356 shares to 2,795 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 11,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $452,629 activity. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. On Monday, June 17 the insider GRANT RICHARD S bought $18,153. $36,547 worth of CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 6,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 52,628 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. City Tru Communication Fl holds 7,592 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 31,773 shares. 4,331 were reported by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Seabridge Advisors Lc has 72,471 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ing Groep Nv holds 5,193 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 175 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.03% invested in CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 21,596 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 22,469 shares or 0.01% of the stock.