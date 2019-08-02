Hengehold Capital Management Holds Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased Its Terex New (TEX) Holding by $1.13 Million as Share Price Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 35,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 679,558 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 714,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 300,293 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 4.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 16,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. First Mercantile invested 0.03% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 13,445 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 13,100 shares. Baldwin Management Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 17,800 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 285 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Centurylink Invest Management Company holds 0.42% or 32,062 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,918 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 52,439 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 134,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 72,533 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. BARR KEVIN A had bought 7 shares worth $215. HENRY BRIAN J had bought 68 shares worth $2,292. Another trade for 1.10 million shares valued at $34.69M was made by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glovista Investments Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trillium Asset Limited reported 145,976 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or holds 51,475 shares. Cookson Peirce And accumulated 243,623 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brighton Jones Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 12,833 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited holds 0.92% or 15.40 million shares in its portfolio. Vantage Invest Prtnrs stated it has 114,905 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.01% or 3.84 million shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 85,410 shares. D Scott Neal holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,696 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 377,537 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21M shares. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12.