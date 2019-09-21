Hengehold Capital Management Holds Holding in At&T (T); Invesco LTD Lifted Its Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $18.31 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 90,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.52M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 882,526 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,481 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Diversified Tru reported 1,902 shares. Atlantic Union Bank holds 0.41% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 15,008 shares. Montag A And Assoc accumulated 15,689 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 2,090 shares or 0% of the stock. 18 were reported by Winch Advisory Service Lc. Clal Insurance Ent Limited reported 345,938 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 997 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa, France-based fund reported 21,027 shares. 32,175 are owned by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 275 are held by Howe & Rusling Inc. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Palo Alto Networks Investors Be Worried About the Trade War? – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8,492 shares to 22,650 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 59,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).