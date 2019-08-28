Hengehold Capital Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; As Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Market Valuation Rose, Ejf Capital Has Decreased by $907,732 Its Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 64,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 283,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, down from 348,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 10,995 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 2,525 shares. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 1,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited holds 0.28% or 53,203 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 31,987 shares. 19,733 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. State Street reported 274,463 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 802,424 shares. 977 are held by Ameritas Inv Partners. Corbyn Inv Management Md owns 126,010 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Fsi Gru Lc holds 0.18% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) or 11,338 shares. Northern accumulated 144,945 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 18,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,858 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) or 82,637 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated reported 8,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 690,945 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 190,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 14,542 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. America First Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,572 shares. Salem Management Inc owns 7,552 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Orrstown Fincl invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 494,946 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. S&T Commercial Bank Pa invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny stated it has 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). L S Advsr holds 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 48,226 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd owns 5,117 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,504 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 429,475 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Inv Service Of America Inc has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,290 shares. Wisconsin-based Provident Communication has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 12,360 shares. Moors Cabot holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 238,266 shares.

