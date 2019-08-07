Hengehold Capital Management Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.45 Million; Jbf Capital Position in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Raised by $706,800 as Share Value Declined

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 21,848 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 5.98M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 234,794 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Chatham Gru invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cranbrook Wealth Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments has 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cleararc has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 38,489 shares. Telos Incorporated accumulated 0.7% or 21,477 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company owns 76,827 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strs Ohio reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ing Groep Nv has 391,070 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 2.91M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Lc stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia Trust accumulated 198,968 shares. Finemark Bancshares And reported 142,726 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 26,635 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation invested in 124,101 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 41,321 shares. 59,000 are owned by Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts reported 125 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 8,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 14 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 77,216 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Stieven Advsrs Lp holds 2.92% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 826,776 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 15,769 shares. Ancora Advsr Llc has 60,264 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 127,700 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in A.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019, Tucson.com published: “First Internet Bank Welcomes New Lender to Arizona Commercial Banking Team – Arizona Daily Star” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bank Promotes Maris Kancs to Lead Single Tenant Lease Financing Team – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender – Business Wire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.