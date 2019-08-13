Hengehold Capital Management Has Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Coho Partners LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by $10.43 Million

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 132,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.39 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 895,647 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtnrs owns 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.30M shares. Reliant Inv Mngmt Llc has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.13M shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,051 shares. 118,580 are owned by Burney. Summit Strategies accumulated 11,443 shares. Beacon Cap owns 11,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management reported 600,707 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 441,769 shares. 32,357 were reported by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Jump Trading Lc reported 0.39% stake. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old National Bankshares In has 181,480 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.52% or 38,508 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) owns 13,083 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio.

