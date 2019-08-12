Hengehold Capital Management Has Upped By $2.45 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Has 0.54 Sentiment

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 8.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hengehold Capital Management Llc acquired 23,566 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Hengehold Capital Management Llc holds 293,477 shares with $30.54 million value, up from 269,911 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 13 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 24 sold and trimmed stock positions in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.03 million shares, down from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. for 50,794 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 78,606 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 46,922 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,968 shares.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 8,306 shares traded. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) has declined 5.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $230.48 million. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade.

More notable recent Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares August 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AFT: Distributions Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares July 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2,994 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 668,500 shares. Orleans Cap La stated it has 30,189 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And owns 195,287 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Liability Co reported 20,851 shares. Garland Cap Inc accumulated 55,602 shares. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or reported 51,475 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma accumulated 1.89M shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Golub Gp Limited Liability has 24,122 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Llc reported 9,182 shares. 69,388 were accumulated by Hamel Assoc. Fdx accumulated 47,883 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 1.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21M shares. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million.