Hengehold Capital Management Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.45 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Decreased Stake

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Management owns 28,156 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Wafra accumulated 0.7% or 193,483 shares. Guardian Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 2,182 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 64,437 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi owns 7,835 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 2,218 are owned by Baltimore. Btc Capital Mngmt has 81,897 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Int Sarl owns 12,745 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mcrae Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parsons Capital Ri owns 117,875 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,844 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 50,588 shares. Conestoga Limited reported 0.01% stake. Amer Asset Management has 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,873 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 62,397 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares to 89,956 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. $966,713 worth of stock was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria.