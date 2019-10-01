Hengehold Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $496,638; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Horizon Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $2.07 Million

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 27,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,539 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 49,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.52. About 4.02M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 172,340 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 35,019 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 13,817 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 92,157 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp has 5,199 shares. Architects stated it has 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Victory Mngmt owns 2.81M shares. Pnc Gp Inc holds 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 5,194 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 55,494 are held by Sei Investments. Covington Investment Advsr holds 43,097 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 289,400 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. 1.25 million are owned by Invesco. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 51,424 shares.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $520.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 7,133 shares to 268,722 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 30,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 347,786 shares. Lvm Limited Mi reported 141,104 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 1.24% stake. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 82,786 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca has 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). M&R Cap Management stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Colony Gp Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 110,438 shares. Orca Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4,258 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.28% or 28,971 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 40,726 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Management invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Calamos Wealth owns 41,783 shares.

